Devotee Drowns in Pushkar Ghat at Srisailam

Kurnool: A man drowned while taking a holy dip in the high-level pushkar ghat in the Krishna River at Lingala gattu below the Srisailam Dam on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Sasikumar, 43, from Jala Palli, Hyderabad. He had come to Srisailam along with his friends Bharat and Saikumar to celebrate the Ugadi Mahotsavam. While visiting the Lingala gattu Ghat for a holy bath in the Krishna River, Sasikumar accidentally drowned and his body was recovered later in the afternoon.

Local fishermen charge that such incidents often occur in the area due to the absence of lifeguards at the Pushkara Ghat during festivals. Devotees urged authorities to implement patrolling by expert swimmers during events like Ugadi Mahotsavam on the lines of Shivaratri festivities