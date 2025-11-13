Delhi Red Fort Blast: DNA Identifies Car Driver as Medical Professional

New Delhi: The probe into the deadly Red Fort blast took a decisive turn on Wednesday after DNA tests confirmed that the car’s driver was Dr. Umar Un Nabi, a medical professional now at the centre of what investigators describe as a sophisticated terror module.

Forensic analysis has said that Dr. Umar Un Nabi, also known as Dr. Umar Mohammad, was driving the vehicle that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 20. The blast, which occurred around 6:52 p.m., has been officially designated a terrorist incident by the government.

According to investigators, DNA samples taken from remains found inside the Hyundai i20 matched those of Dr. Umar’s mother and brother, confirming his presence in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. Bones, teeth fragments and burnt clothing were recovered from the car.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. Authorities say the incident is linked to a “white-collar” terror network that allegedly includes several medical professionals with reported ties to banned organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Intelligence sources indicate that the group had been preparing multiple vehicles with explosives for coordinated attacks across different locations.

Investigators have also identified Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie as an associate of Dr. Umar. He is believed to have carried out reconnaissance of the Red Fort area in January 2025. Meanwhile, a flight ticket from Srinagar to Delhi dated October 31 was recovered from the residence of another accused doctor, raising further questions about the operational planning behind the blast.

While the forensic confirmation marks a significant breakthrough, officials say the full extent of the network, the procurement of explosives, and the precise roles of the accused are still under investigation. No convictions have been announced, and authorities continue to trace the larger conspiracy.