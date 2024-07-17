Delhi Police Arrests Key Accused in Mahadev Jewellery Shop Robbery Case

Hyderabad: In a major development in the Mahadev Jewellery shop robbery case investigation, the key accused, who has been absconding for the last two years, was arrested by the anti-gang squad (AGS) of Delhi on Wednesday. The Delhi police alerted Rachakonda police in connection with the arrest of the Nandu gang member.

On December 1, 2022, Nandu gang members opened fire inside Mahadev jewellery shop located at Kothapet under Chaitanyapuri police limits and decamped with four kg gold ornaments. Two persons suffered injuries when the robbers opened fire. Even though some persons were arrested, the key accused Sumit Dagar remained absconding.

After getting a tip-off, the Delhi police conducted raids in Rohini locality and arrested Dagar, a repeat offender who was also involved in a murder case in Delhi.

Chaitanyapuri inspector G. Venkateswarlu said that Delhi police had informed them on Wednesday of Dagar’s arrest.

"We will file a petition before the court seeking permission to shift the accused under Prisoner Transit (PT) warrant to the city. We will question him in connection with the burglary," he said.

During investigation it was found that Dagar met other Nandu gang members in jail. On their release, they hatched and executed the plan to rob the jewellery shop.