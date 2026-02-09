Delhi HC Seeks CBI Stand on Jaideep Sengar's Bail Extension Plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the CBI on a plea by the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar seeking extension of interim bail by three months in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father. The counsel of Jaideep Sengar, who was awarded a 10-year jail term in the case by the trial court, said the interim bail was expiring on February 11 and sought an extension as the petitioner was suffering from oral cancer.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice on the plea and listed it for hearing on February 11.

In his application, Jaideep Sengar said he was suffering from stage IV oral cancer, a life-threatening condition, and had developed clinical signs of recurrence.

The condition, the plea said, required continuous and specialised medical care. The plea informed that Jaideep Sengar, 50, has spent about four years in custody.

The high court had given interim bail to Jaideep Sengar on July 3, 2024, which was further extended from time to time.

Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of raping the minor survivor and sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life on December 20, 2019.

The girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar in 2017 when she was a minor.

On March 13, 2020, Kuldeep Sengar along with his brother Jaideep Sengar alias Atul Singh was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment by the trial court, which also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh, in the custodial death case of the rape survivor's father.

The girl's father was arrested at the alleged behest of the accused under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to alleged police brutality.

The trial court said "no leniency" could be shown for killing a family's "sole bread earner".

Their appeals against the trial court's judgment are pending in the high court.