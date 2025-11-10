Delhi Blast: Maharashtra on High Alert

Mumbai: A high alert has been issued in Maharashtra following a blast in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station in New Delhi on Monday evening, and security has been beefed up at vital installations, police said.

A senior police officer said a "precautionary alert" has been issued for Mumbai.

"All the unit commanders at the district level in Maharashtra and commissioners of cities have been instructed to remain alert to avoid any untoward incidents", a police official said.

Police are maintaining a strong vigil and stepped up security at important places and vital installations in the state and Mumbai, the official said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the explosion that occurred on a busy evening when the area was teeming with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital a few kilometres away.