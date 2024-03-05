Top
DCA seizes bogus drugs worth Rs 33.5 lakh
TS Drug Control Administration (DCA) seizes bogus medicines worth Rs 33.5 lakh containing chalk power and starch.

Hyderabad: The TS Drug Control Administration (DCA) seized bogus medicines worth Rs 33.5 lakh containing chalk power and starch, manufactured by a non-licenced company, Meg Lifesciences. DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said a stop-use notice on all medicines manufactured under Meg Lifesciences and registered cases. The three medicines in tablet for, Mpod-200, Mexclav 625 and Cefoxim-CV, were being touted as antibiotics.


    X