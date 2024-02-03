DCA Raids Outlets and Clinics Selling Banned and Overpriced Drugs in State

Hyderabad: DCA officials raided a medical shop in Khammam that was selling antifungal drug ‘Itralix 100’ Itraconazole capsules 100 mg at exorbitant prices.

DCA also raided a quack’s clinic and seized drugs worth Rs 65,000 at Patheshapur village in Jangaon District.

In a separate raid, they seized the banned Piletreat Cream’ at Kodad in Suryapet district, which was being sold to treat piles.

‘Itralix 100’ and Itraconazole capsules 100 mg were being sold at prices way above the ‘ceiling price’ fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), said V.B. Kamalasah Reddy, DG DCA, in a press release on Saturday.

At the quack’s clinic in Jangaon district, Kandagatla Venkateshwarlu, claiming to be a ‘rural medical practitioner’ had stocked 62 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, steroids, IV fluids, anti-ulcer drugs, anti-diabetics and analgesics, all of which were seized.

Wholesalers and dealers, who supply medicines to such unqualified unlicensed persons, are also punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

He said that the DCA Telangana issues drug licences for stocking and selling medicines as per the provisions of the Act. Those selling without a drug licence face imprisonment of up to five years. The official body is constantly on alert to detect unlicensed stocking and sale of medicines by quacks, he said.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders, said Reddy.