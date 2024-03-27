DCA raids med shops, seizes illegal stock worth Rs 1.15 lakh

Hyderabad: Officials of the Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, raided a clinic run by a quack and an unlicensed medical shop at Pocharam village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal under Rangareddy district and seized stocks worth Rs 1.15 lakh.

DCA officials had kept surveillance on the medical shop as the owner G. Narasimha was found to be operating without a drug licence. In another raid, the officials raided the premises of one Mantharala Ramthu Basha, who operates a clinic in Pocharam in Ibrahimpatnam. Basha falsely claimed to be a RMP and was practising medicine without the necessary qualifications, DG (DCA), V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.

During the raids, DCA officials seized large quantities of medicines stocked without the necessary drug licences. A total of 145 varieties of medicines, including antibiotics, analgesics, anti-ulcer drugs, etc., were found stocked for sale at the premises, Kamalasan said.

The DCA officials seized the stocks worth Rs 1.15 lakh during the raids. Officials detected several higher generation ‘antibiotic injections’ at the clinic during the raid. “Indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on the health of the public, including emergence of ‘antimicrobial resistance’,” the DG said.