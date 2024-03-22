DCA, Excise Busted Drug Manufacturing Unit Following Interpol Inputs, Seized Rs 8.99 Crore Drugs

Hyderabad: Following up on inputs by Interpol, the TS Drugs Control Administration and prohibition and excise department seized 90.48 kg of a banned recreational drug from PSN Medicare Private Ltd at IDA Bolaram, on Friday. The haul was worth Rs 8.99 crore.

TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said Kasthur Reddy Nemallapudi, director of PSN Medicare, had exported huge quantities of the drug to Europe.

During the raid, officials found the company had manufactured 90.48 kg of an illicit drug under the code name ‘YLV01,’ without maintaining records. On verification of the orders received by Kasthur Reddy from foreign nations and the sale transactions, the DCA found that the YLV01 power was chemically named 2-MMC or 2-(methylamino)-1-(3- methylphenyl)propan-1.

The DCA said Kasthur Reddy exported designer drugs such as 3-MMC and 2MMC, which mimic mephedrone. Officials said 3-MMC was recently classified as a psychotropicsubstance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Several countries including India have banned mephedrone. There were reports that it was being imported into Europe in bulk quantities, mainly from India.