Dancer assaulted, held captive for three days in Agra

Agra: A 26-year-old dancer was allegedly kept hostage for three days and raped by a man in his flat here, police said on Sunday.



The accused was identified as Vinay Gupta, an event manager by profession, they said.

According to police, Gupta had contacted the victim, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, who works as a dancer, for an event in Agra.

On October 8, Gupta took the complainant to his residence, where his wife served her sedated tea, after which the woman fell unconscious.

“When she woke up she found herself tied in a room,” the woman told the police.

She alleged that Gupta kept her hostage for three days and raped her. He told her to become a prostitute to earn more money, police said.

The complainant also alleged that Gupta had forced other women into prostitution as well, police said.

“The victim somehow managed to flee from Gupta's house and reached the Tajganj Police Station where she filed a complaint on Friday,” Syed Areeb Ahmad, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Taj Suraksha and Traffic), Agra told PTI.

Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered. Vinay Gupta and his were arrested on Saturday. Further investigation into the matter is underway, Ahmad said.



