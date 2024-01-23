Cyberabad She Teams Arrest Nine Men for Midnight Harassment in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad She Teams arrested nine men in Kukatpally for harassing women at about midnight on Monday. The identities of the arrested individuals were not disclosed but police said that they came from well-placed families.



Special teams utilised secret cameras to capture evidence of the harassment of women. She Teams inspector Sunitha said the operation stemmed from numerous complaints received from women in the Kukatpally-Bhagyanagar area. The police is now focusing this area after Tank Bund and the 100 Feet Road.



Adilabad: Minor's Rape Case Registered After Childbirth; Pocso Act Charges Added



Adilabad: Mancherial police on Tuesday registered a case of rape in connection with a minor girl giving birth to a baby in a government hospital on January 22. Charges under the Pocso Act, which is for protection of minors, were also added.



The case follows a complaint that the girl’s mother lodged with the police. The minor girl’s mother stated in her complaint that a person had made friends with her daughter, a Class 9 student, and sexually assaulted her. He used to wait at the Gandhi Park in the town and lure the girl, she said.



The police registered a case and started an investigation into the incident with the information provided by the parents. The police did not provide details but said they were looking for a native of Bellampalli town.



Kakatiya University Police Sub-Inspector Booked for Harassment Following Couple's Complaint



Warangal: Subedari police registered a case against Kakatiya University police sub-inspector G. Anil follownig a complaint lodged by a woman government employee and her husband.



She told the police that she had come across Anil when both were posted on election duty. He began sending her WhatsApp messages and followed her to her office. He also invited her home on the pretext of introducing her to his sister. She went but escaped when he tried to misbehave with her.



Anil began to harass and threaten her, the victim said. She informed her husband who questioned Anil but the sub-inspector threatend him as well. Then the couple lodged a police complaint. A Subedari police official said the SI had been booked and an investigation had begun.











