Cyberabad EOW Arrests Duo for Rs 4.15 Cr Chit Fund Fraud

HYDERABAD: The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad arrested Mekala Nagamani and Mekala Nagamunnaiah for cheating people of Rs 4.15 crore after promising high returns under the guise of a chit fund. EOW DCP K. Prasad said the duo had been operating from 2006. Besides, the duo lent money at high interest rates. They had purchased a house and a flat and have also produced a film called ‘Mechanic.’



