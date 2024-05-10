Top
Cyberabad EOW Arrests Duo for Rs 4.15 Cr Chit Fund Fraud

10 May 2024 5:38 PM GMT
Cyberabad EOW Arrests Duo for Rs 4.15 Cr Chit Fund Fraud
Mekala Nagamani and Mekala Nagamunnaiah face charges of duping investors with promises of high returns. (DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Cyberabad arrested Mekala Nagamani and Mekala Nagamunnaiah for cheating people of Rs 4.15 crore after promising high returns under the guise of a chit fund. EOW DCP K. Prasad said the duo had been operating from 2006. Besides, the duo lent money at high interest rates. They had purchased a house and a flat and have also produced a film called ‘Mechanic.’


