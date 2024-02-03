Cyberabad Cops Rescue 718 Kids Under Operation Smile in January

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police commissionerate said they had rescued 718 children under Operation Smile in January. The police had formed 11 teams to execute the rescue operations at industries, companies, and establishments employing child labour.



Special drives were targeted at those forcing minors to seek alms, and the details of the children were uploaded on the Darpan App which helps in tracing missing kids.

Among the rescued were 301 boys and 28 girls belonging to Telangana and 360 boys and 29 girls from other states.

Among them, 40 boys and 16 girls had been pushed into seeking alms, 640 boys and 31 girls into child labour. Another 37 boys, 10 girls were found rag-picking. Police said 192 children were handed over to their parents and the others were sent to state rescue homes.

Police said 254 cases were registered during Operation Smile, conducted by the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), said Cyberabad women and child safety wing DCP Srujana Karnam.