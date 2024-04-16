Hyderabad: Commemorating the National Fire Safety Week that ends on April 20, Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty said the onus was on everyone to prevent fire incidents. “People should inform the fire control room on 101 in case of any fire mishaps," he said, after releasing a poster.

Rangareddy district fire officer S. Sridhar Reddy said, "Kitchen and godown fires are more likely to occur in summer. The main triggers for fire accidents are electrical short circuits, gas leaks in kitchens and overheated inflammable materials.”

Awareness programs on fire safety are being conducted in hospitals, schools, offices, malls, warehouses, and other public places, said officials.