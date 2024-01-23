Cyber cops arrest Rajasthani for fake INC website

City cyber crime police arrested Surendra Choudary, a Rajasthan native, for creating a fake website of the Indian National Congress and collecting donations. He had named the website donateINC.co.in, said A.V. Ranganath, joint commissioner, CCS and SIT.

The cybercrime cell had received a complaint from the Congress on January 1 about the fake website. The Congress noticed the name of the website being circulated on social media platforms and WhatsApp.

Police registered a case (Crime No. 107 of 2024) under the IT Act and for cheating, tracked the server, identified the suspect and arrested him, Ranganath said. He was brought on a transit warrant to the city where a court sent him to judicial remand. A team headed by Palle Padma under the direct supervision of the ACP made the arrest, Ranganath said.