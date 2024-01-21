Customs seize heroin worth Rs 41.4 cr in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Shamshabad airport intercepted a South African national and seized 5.92 kg of heroin worth Rs 41.4 crore from her on Sunday. Officials said that they had detained the passenger, who had flown in from Lusaka, Zambia, to Hyderabad via Singapore.

The contraband was concealed inside the inner layer of her baggage and in a document folder. Officials cut open the lining and opened the folder to find a white powdery substance that tested positive for heroin. The passenger was detained and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, of 1985.