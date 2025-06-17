Crocodile Drags Woman To Death In Odisha As Daughter Watches Helplessly

Bhubaneswar: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, a 40-year-old woman was dragged into a river by a crocodile in full view of her teenage daughter in Odisha’s Kendrapara district on Monday. The horrifying incident occurred at Paniajora village under Rajnagar block, leaving the local community in deep shock and fear, according to reports on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Kajal Mohanty of Tanladiha village, had gone to the Kharashrota riverbank to wash clothes when the crocodile emerged suddenly from the water and gripped her, pulling her beneath the surface within moments. Her 13-year-old daughter, standing nearby, witnessed the terrifying scene but was powerless to intervene. She immediately raised an alarm, summoning villagers and relatives in a desperate attempt to save her mother.

Despite swift efforts by locals and the prompt arrival of fire service personnel, no trace of Kajal has been found so far. Rescue teams with boats have launched an intensive search operation in the Paniajora river stretch, but hopes of recovery are fading as hours pass.

“Kajal was taking a bath and washing clothes when the crocodile struck. Her daughter shouted for help, and we rushed to the spot. Fire service teams have joined us in searching, but she remains untraced,” said Ananda Chandra Mohanty, a relative of the victim.

The incident has sparked panic among residents of riverside villages in the area, where human-crocodile conflicts have been a recurring concern. Locals are now urging the forest department to intensify patrolling, put up warning signs, and take preventive measures to safeguard communities living near crocodile-inhabited rivers.

Kendrapara district, home to Bhitarkanika National Park — India’s second-largest mangrove ecosystem — has a sizable estuarine crocodile population. While conservation efforts have seen the species flourish, it has also led to frequent, sometimes fatal, encounters with humans.

Forest officials have been alerted and are expected to assess the area and take appropriate steps to avert further tragedies.

As the search continues, the grief-stricken family and villagers hold onto dwindling hope, even as the shadow of the river’s dangers loom larger than ever.