CRIME FILES: TS Drugs Control Administration Seizes Overpriced Antibiotics in Armoor, Nizamabad

Hyderabad: The TS Drugs Control Administration seized overpriced antibiotics from a pharma firm in Armoor in Nizamabad district. TS DCA Director-General V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said that the The product the meropenem injection IP 1 g, brand name Donem, was priced at Rs 1,899 per vial, against the Rs 952.68 set by the Centre’s National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

As per the rules, the maximum retain price including GST of 12 per cent should not be more than Rs 1,067. The higher price was mentioned on the label of the drug manufactured by Doctor's Life Sciences (India) Ltd in PR Palem Village, Kovur mandal, SPSR Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Orders Immediate Transfer of 3 SHOs and 4 SI's

Rachakonda police commissioner Tarun Joshi on Tuesday transferred three station house officers and four sub-inspectors with immediate effect. The SHOs transferred were: R. Niranjan to Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district control room; B. Anji Reddy to Special Branch and M. Kondal Rao to the election cell’s cybercrime wing.

Among the subs-inspectors, Md. Maisuddin was transferred to Choutuppal, D. Gnanender Reddy to Yadadri Town, K. Badya to Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri central crime station and K. Raghavender Goud to Chaitanyapuri.

Rangareddy Officials Apprehend 2 Ganja Peddlers Near UoH

Rangareddy district enforcement officials arrested two ganja peddlers, identified as G. Avinash from Assam Kumar, who were carrying 4 kg of ganja near the University of Hyderabad camps late on Monday night. They had procured the contraband from AP and were intending to sell it to university students. The duo was handed over to Serilingampally excise officials. “We maintain constant surveillance on the campus,” Rangareddy district enforcement officer Jeevan Kumar said.

20-Year-Old BTech Student Commits Suicide Over Online Gaming Debt

A 20-year-old BTech third year student died by suicide at this house in Heeranagar when no family member was present, Gudimalkapur police said on Thursday. Police said the victim, Seelam Manoj, had lost about `3 lakh that he had borrowed from friends to pay online games, police said.

His father S. Balakrishna, a carpenter, had returned the money to Manoj’s friends and briefly seized his mobile phone. Manoj’s mother was out of town, his father left for work and his brother went to college. He did not respond to his mother’s phone calls. She asked the neighbours to check on him and they found his body, police said.

3 Arrested, Stolen 2-Wheelers Recovered in Hyderabad

The Sultan Bazaar police on Tuesday arrested three persons and seized five stolen two-wheelers worth `8 lakh from them. East zone DCP R. Giridhar identified the accused, arrested as Ramkote crossroads, as Ramanjaneyulu, Gopala Krishna and Shaik Basha. They had stolen bikes from the Sultan Bazaar, Afzalgunj, Gopalapuram, Suryapet II Town and Chintalapalem police limits. They had been stealing the bikes from last year, plolice said.