Crime Files: Three Held for Selling Narcotics in Medical Shop

Hyderabad: The north zone task force, Begumpet police and TS drug control administration conducted a joint raid on Mahaveer medical shop in Begumpet and found that it was selling narcotic drugs and arrested three persons. The seized drugs included nitrovit and codeine, according to a statement.

Task force DCP Rashmi Perumal identified the arrested individuals as Mutha Kishore Kumar from Marredpally and Muslam Raju and Ireni Ramesh Goud from Bowenpally. Bolisetty Avinash, the shop’s licence holder, is at large.

14 arrested after raid on gambling hideout

The special operations team of Rajendranagar police conducted a raid on gambling hideouts in Shankarpally mandal under Mokila police station limits. Acting on information, they raided Raghuram farmhouse and arrested 14 persons and seized cash amounting to Rs 1,24,260.

While details of the accused individuals were not provided by the police, they confirmed that they have been taken into custody, said Mokila sub-inspector Santosh Kumar.

He added that “upon interrogation, the accused claimed that they had gathered for a birthday party and were forced into gambling by their friends.”

Teacher arrested for sexual assault of minor student

A 13-year old girl, who went missing on Friday in Borabanda, was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by her school teacher.

According to Borabanda police, the victim, studying in a school in Jubilee Hills, went missing on March 8, upon which her parents filed a complaint with the police. After investigating the case, the police found that a teacher from her school had kidnapped the girl and sexually assaulted her.

Police arrested the teacher and said stringent action would be taken against him.

For arrested for organising cockfighting

Working on a tip-off, the special operations team SOT of Medchal raided an illegal cockfighting event in Devarayamjal village on Sunday morning and arrested four persons.

The raid was at the courtyard of the house of one Shrinivas. During the operation, authorities seized four roosters, cash amounting to Rs 18,410, three mobile phones and twenty knives.

The arrested individuals included Shrinivas, Suryakanti Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Bhupati Rajagopal Krishna and Nadimpalli Praveen Varma, while co-accused Nekkar Suresh is at large.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said the police.