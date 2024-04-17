Crime Files: Teen, Minor Held for Stunts on Stolen Bikes

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police arrested a teen and a minor who reportedly stole bikes and performed stunts on the roads and put up the videos on social media. Police recovered four stolen bikes from them.

North zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini said that one of the accused, Shaik Ibrahim, 19, of Shaheenagar confessed that after stealing the bikes, he made the minor detach the registration plates and perform stunts on the Srisailam highway.

The arrest followed investigation into a complaint lodged on April 13 that his bike was stolen from his house in Begumpet; he had left the keys in the ignition switch.

The police used high-end software available at the Integrated Command Control Centre to nab the duo. The breakthrough came when police found a two-wheeler without a numberplate. On tracing it using CCTV footage, they found several vehicles without number plates, the DCP said.

The accused was produced before a court while the minor was shifted to a state home.

12-Yr-Old Drowns in Swimming Pool While Fetching Cricket Ball

A 12-year-old drowned in an unattended GHMC swimming pool at the Sanatnagar Labour Welfare Centre premises while trying to fetch a cricket ball that had fallen inside on Monday evening, police said.

According to inspector A. Purender Reddy, the victim, S. Karthikeya, a Class 5 student, was playing cricket with four friends in the afternoon. The ball landed inside the swimming pool area. Karthikeya climbed a tree and entered the premises.

When he didn’t return, his friends went informed Karthikeya’s mother Maheswar, who immediately began searching for him and entered the swimming pool area. There was apparently no staff in the swimming pool, which was not operational at that time.

Local resident Pankaj Tripathi said, “We found Karthikeya in the pool. I pulled out the body at about 6 pm. It appears that he jumped into the water to retrieve the ball and drowned."

Karthikeya's father Singarapu Srinivas, a hairdresser, who was away at the time of the incident, said: "He was our youngest son. He went out to play and never came back.” Karthikeya went out after his mother, a GHMC sweeper, returned home at about 3 pm, Srinivas said.

Police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and sent the body to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem.

3 Directors of Firm Held for Duping 7 Victims

The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Tuesday arrested three directors of Sandstone Infra India Private Limited for allegedly cheating seven victims of `86.75 lakh after promising them high returns on investment in open plots.

The accused were identified as Maikireddu Pedda Hussain Reddy, 51, M. Chandra Sekhara Reddy and Yeruva Srilaxmi, 34, who had collected the money for their realty projects, Spring City Phases I and II, at Sultanpur in Ameenpur mandal of Sangareddy district.

Police while investigating a complaint found over 25 persons had deposited money with the accused.

On March 22, police received a complaint from Mamidi Gnaneshwar and six others who stated that Sandstone Infra had made false promises of high returns on investments in open plots in the realty ventures, the CCS said in a statement.

Ban on Parking on Durgam Bridge, Clicking Selfie, Sitting

Following road accidents, including a fatality recently, the Cyberabad police have barred parking of vehicles on the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge with immediate effect.

Apart from the prohibition on stopping vehicles on the bridge, mostly by people to take pictures, police also barred sitting or standing on the grills and railing of the bridge. Pedestrians should only use the designated footpaths, police said.

Madhapur DCP Vineeth G., said, "Recent incidents have underscored the need for immediate action. Alongside the ban, we have announced a Rs 1,000 fine for violators as per the Hyderabad City Police Act and the Cyberabad (Metropolitan Area) Police Act, 2004. Violators could face legal consequences.”