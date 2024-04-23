Crime Files: Student Engineer Dies in Uppal Road Accident

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old engineer who was planning to pursue further studies in the USA was run over by an RTC bus after his bike skidded in Uppal on Tuesday.

The victim, Harshik Reddy, had started out at 10 am towards Himayatnagar from his house in Satyanarayanapuram Medipally, police said. The accident occurred near Katta Maisamma Cheruvu.

Police seized the bus and registered a case against the driver. The victim’s body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.

Fashion Designer Dies by Suicide in Madhapur

A 29-year-old fashion designer, Barnati Rao, died by suicide at her house in Adityanagar on Monday, Madhapur police said on Tuesday.

The victim’s husband Navneet Dutta grew suspicious after she did not respond to his calls. At 7 pm, he went to his house and saw her body. Barnati, a native of Tripura, owned a designer shop in Kavuri Hills, Madhapur.

Police suspect personal issues could be behind the suicide. Police booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances and sent the victim's body to the OGH mortuary for postmortem.

Man Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor in Hyderabad

Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge K. Anitha at the Nampally courts on Tuesday sentenced a 23-year-old man to for rigorous life imprisonment for raping a minor.

This means he will undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the rest of his natural life. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 or an additional six months RI on default. Judge Anitha also sentenced Khan to undergo simple imprisonment for two years and to pay a fine of Rs 2000 for criminal intimidation under Section 506 IPC,

The Langer Houz police had arrested the accused, Atheeq Khan, a bike mechanic, in 2021 after the victim's family members lodged a complaint against him, according to a press release issued by city police commissioner.

Cyberfraudsters hacked the mobile phone of a businessman and siphoned off Rs 41.74 lakh from his bank account using cellphone mirroring apps, police said on Tuesday.

The victim told the police in his complaint that he had received a message that stated “your account has been blocked” on his mobile phone. The cybercriminals, pretending to be bank officials, sent a link to unblock his bank account.

When he clicked on the link, some apps appeared on the phone. The fraudsters hacked his mobile with screen mirroring access, cyber crime police said.

After a few minutes, the victim received the mail from two fraudsters, who identified themselves as Kunal and Kunna, who hacked the victim's account and transferred Rs 40.74 lakh in an unknown account, police said.

He went to the police after he realised that the money had been taken out of the account.

The accused flooded the victim with messages, hardly giving him time to think, police said. Technically the victim’s mobile automatically turned off and restarted after a while.

“We received the victim's complaint on Monday and are trying to identify the server the fraudsters used and to which bank they transferred the money,” a cybercrime officer said.

The RPF Warangal and Secunderabad units and the Crime Intelligence Branch (CIB) arrested a man and seized about 29 tola of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.14 lakh, as well as silver wrist watches and 14 mobile phones all worth Rs 3.66 lakh. The accused was wanted in five theft cases.

In a statement, the RPF said its Secunderabad division under `Yatri Suraksha` had arrested 234 persons for theft of passengers’ belonging and recovered property worth Rs 97.26 lakh. So far this year, the unit has 46 suspects and seized property worth Rs 44.39 lakh.

Debashmita Chattopadhyay Banerjee, senior divisional security commissioner, Secunderabad, said passengers could lodge complaints on the railway helpline Phone No. 139.

Railway Police Seize Imitation Gold Worth Rs 5.77 Lakh in Joint Operation

Railway police in a joint operation seized 20 wooden boxes containing 165 kg of imitation gold worth Rs 5.77 lakh on Monday. A statement on Tuesday said the operation involved the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police and the CIB (Crime Investigation Branch of Secunderabad division).

Police said the operation was conducted to implement the model code of conduct. The seized items have been handed over to the deputy state tax officer, Secunderabad.