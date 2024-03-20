Crime Files: Lorry Hits Divider Leading To Snarl

Hyderabad: A trailer lorry went out of control and rammed into the divider near the Kukatpally Metro Rail station, causing a huge traffic jam during the morning rush hour on the arterial road leading to the IT zone, on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when a vehicle suddenly came in from the left in front of the lorry, causing the lorry driver to swerve and hit the divider.

The lorry driver fled the spot after the accident which took place at about 8 pm. Police were still on his trail, said Kukatpally inspector Krishna Mohan.

Police later removed the lorry from the road and restored normal traffic flow on the Moosapet-Kukatpally road.

GRP Nabs Man Stealing Laptop From Passenger

The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday arrested on Shrishail Bhosagi, 29, of Regimental Bazaar, Secunderabad, for the theft of laptops from train passengers since September last.

Bhosagi told the police that he targeted single passengers at different railway stations. He told the police that he had managed to sell five of the laptops online, Mahesh Bhagwat, ADGP, railways.

A 33-year-old man died after he suffered a heart stroke while dancing at a wedding in Odela mandal of Peddapalli district on Monday night.

The victim Vijay Kumar , a native of Thigalagattapally in Karimnagar district, had gone to Haripuram in Odela mandal to attend a the reception of his friend's wedding. He attended another wedding at Kolanur in the same mandal at his friend’s request.

After dancing for hours, he suddenly collapsed. Locals rushed him to the hospital where doctors said he died of a heart stroke, Peddapalli district police said.

A Shamshabad special operations team busted a racket based at Sri Balaji Industries in Shamshabad on Monday and seized 772 litres of fake sauces, along with nearly 30 litres of acetic acid, 13 kilograms of cornstarch and other harmful materials. Police also seized several bottles and buckets of tomato, chilli, soya and mustard sauce from the manufacturer.

RGIA police station house officer K. Balaraju told Deccan Chronicle, “They neither had any licence nor the permit to manufacture the sauces. They have been adding harmful chemicals and synthetic food colouring agents to the products and selling them.” The case was booked with the RGIA police

He added, “We caught Rs 3.5 lakh worth counterfeit sauces from the manufacturer. We have registered a case against them and arrested the owner Rajesh.”

Rachakonda Top Cop Holds Meet for IPL Preps

Rachakonda commissioner Tarun Joshi held a review meeting with DCPs, ACPs and representatives of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team management on Tuesday regarding the security arrangements for the upcoming 2024 IPL cricket tournament at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal. The tournament will run from March 22 to May 26.

Joshi directed officials to take all security measures and to ensure that the spectators are not inconvenienced. The IPL management team has been advised to ensure that there is no confusion in the ticket distribution. He said strict action will be taken against those who sell fake tickets.

Joshi ordered officials to make necessary parking arrangements and avoid traffic jams on the Uppal main road. He said that everyone's movements will be recorded in CCTV cameras across the stadium premises.