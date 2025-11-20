Crackdown on Suspected Bangladeshi Infiltrators Intensifies Across Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s crackdown on suspected Bangladeshi infiltrators intensified on Thursday, with Jagatsinghpur police conducting a major raid on the residence of Sikandar Alam — the prime accused in allegedly providing shelter and rented accommodation to illegal migrants. The search operation, carried out at his house in the Dhani Pur slum, was conducted under a heavy security blanket.

Two platoons of police force, led by senior officers, were deployed for the operation, which forms part of a coordinated statewide drive initiated by the state government to trace and act against illegal migrants.

The action in Jagatsinghpur comes as several districts continue to witness intensified surveillance and raids. Earlier this week, police demolished a suspected illegal settlement in Beherampur and arrested four persons believed to be Bangladeshi nationals.

In Bhadrak district, 17 youths suspected to be illegal immigrants were detained following days of monitoring. Meanwhile, parts of Keonjhar witnessed a 12-hour shutdown to ensure unobstructed police movement during the crackdown. Similar operations have also been reported from Kendrapara.

State law minister Prithviraj Harichandan reaffirmed the government’s firm stance, stating that the drive would continue until all illegal infiltrators are identified and deported. “The process has begun, and necessary action will be taken to remove every suspected intruder from the state,” he said.

Officials indicated that more raids, detentions and verification drives are underway as the statewide operation gains momentum.