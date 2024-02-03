Coworkers Die in Accident on Way to Work

Hyderabad: Two masons on way to work died on the spot after they were hit by a tipper lorry at Sushma Junction, Vanasthalipuram, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Adanki Veera Venkata Satyanarayana, 36, was riding a motorbike along with his coworker and friend Muddula Satish, 35, were crossing the signal and heading towards Vanasthalipuram when a speeding tipper lorry hit them from behind.

Both suffered internal injuries and died on the spot, police said. Satyanarayana and Satish are residents of Pragathinagar, police said.

Police arrested the tipper lorry driver Mohammed Rafi, 33, and seized his vehicle with registration number TS09UD9599.

The bodies were shifted to Osmania General hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.