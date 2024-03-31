Cops Warn against Fake IPL Ticket Sales

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyberpolice on Saturday cautioned against fraudsters promising people tickets for the April 5 IPL match, collecting money and disappearing. The fraudsters were posting pictures of tickets on special discounts with QR codes, the police stated.

The match has been sold out. A senior Rachakonda police officer asked people not to fall for the fraudsters' claims. "Our cybercrime teams are coordinating with the city and Cyberabad police to identify and take action against the fraudsters," the officer said.