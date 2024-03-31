Top
Home » Nation » Crime

Cops Warn against Fake IPL Ticket Sales

Crime
DC Correspondent
31 March 2024 3:01 AM GMT
Cops Warn against Fake IPL Ticket Sales
x
The Rachakonda Cyberpolice on Saturday cautioned against fraudsters promising people tickets for the April 5 IPL match, collecting money and disappearing. The match has been sold out. (Image: Facebook)

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cyberpolice on Saturday cautioned against fraudsters promising people tickets for the April 5 IPL match, collecting money and disappearing. The fraudsters were posting pictures of tickets on special discounts with QR codes, the police stated.

The match has been sold out. A senior Rachakonda police officer asked people not to fall for the fraudsters' claims. "Our cybercrime teams are coordinating with the city and Cyberabad police to identify and take action against the fraudsters," the officer said.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Rachakonda Cyberpolice fake IPL tickets sale cyberabad police cyber fraudsters 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X