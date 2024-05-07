Cops Thrash Each Other at Pilligundla Check Post

Anantapur: Two constables posted at the border check post in Pilligundla of Rolla mandal in Satya Sai district attacked each other over delay in joining duty on Sunday evening.

A video of the two thrashing each other went viral on social media.

Sources said district administration set up additional check posts to control flow of illicit liquor, cash and other valuables by political parties.

One of the constables on duty at the check post reported late in the evening on Sunday. This angered the constable who had to be relieved by the other constable.

Soon, the constables Narayana Swamy and K. Shiva got into an argument and started hitting each other on the main road of Pilligundla village. A villager captured the entire quarrel and fighting on his smartphone. The video went viral on Monday.

Satya Sai district police authorities have ordered a probe into the issue, as it has tarnished the image of police.