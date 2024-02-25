Cops retrieve body of drowned youth from Jampanna Vagu

Warangal: Braving the heavy water flow, police officials retrieved the body of the drowned youth from the Jampana Vagu at Medaram in Mulugu district on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased, Rohit Lal, 21, a resident of Malakpet in Hyderabad, came to Medaram to visit Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara along with his friend on Saturday.

To have darshan of the deities, he went to Chilakala Gutta and entered into the Dayyala Madagu stream to take a holy dip. But, due to the strong current, he was washed away and drowned in the stream.

On being alerted by his friends and relatives, special branch inspector Kiran and CCS circle inspector Srinivas carried out the search operation by entering the waters of Jampanna Vagu and retrieved the body of Rohit Lal after two and a half hours of efforts.

The police handed the body over to family members after conducting post mortem at the government hospital.