Cops confirm arrest of DSP Praneet Kumar

Hyderabad: The police officially confirmed the arrest of suspended DSP of SIB D. Praneet Kumar. The investigation in the case was done by P. Venkatagiri, ACP, Jubilee Hills, and his team.

Following the preliminary investigation, which unearthed prima facie evidence against the accused, identified as D. Praneeth Kumar alias Praneeth Rao, he was apprehended on Tuesday at 10.30 pm from his residence in Rajanna Sircilla district.

On Wednesday, Praneeth was presented before the court to seek judicial custody. The court granted the request and remanded the accused to judicial custody for 14 days. As per a press release by West Zone DCP M. Vijay Kumar, the accused is currently being held at Chanchalguda prison.