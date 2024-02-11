Copper Bundles Worth Four Crore Stolen From HPCL

Visakhapatnam: Copper bundles worth around four crore rupees have been stolen from HPCL.

“It is a normal practice that HPCL checks the footage of CC cameras every fortnight. While CISF and HPCL personnel were checking the footage on Friday night, they noticed the copper bundles were stolen,” those investigating the case said on Sunday.

After a thorough inquiry, the officials lodged a complaint with the Malkapuram Police. Several suspects have been detained and are being interrogated, police said.

Officials claim this was the biggest theft in the history of HPCL. They suspect that a CISF constable is behind the theft.

Copper bundles are used during temperature recording in oil refining units. Stocks of copper bundles were brought recently for this purpose and a part of these were fixed in the respective units recently. The rest of these were to be handed over to the HPCL management.

“However, a relative of the owner of Jayalakshmi Engineering Company, who was involved in this work, moved the copper bundles out in a van on January 28,” investigating officials said.

“While checking the CCTV footage, it was noticed that copper bundles were being taken out of the HPCL premises in a van. In a preliminary inquiry, it was found that a man entered HPCL premises with a fake gate pass and did this theft,” the officials added.

The officials concluded that a CISF constable on duty at the HPCL helped the gang with a fake gate pass.

CISF and HPCL officials were called to the police station on Saturday morning for the investigation.

Meanwhile, the police are debating whether this case will come under the law and order or the crime branch. Some officials say the case should be investigated by the law-and-order police as the theft was committed by issue of a fake gate pass. Others say since this is a theft, the Crime Branch police should investigate it. At present, the case is being investigated by the law-and-order police.