Congress Worker Dies After Assault by TMC Supporters in West Bengal

Berhampore: A 65-year-old Congress worker died after he was assaulted by Trinamul Congress supporters in Murshidabad of West Bengal. On Tuesday, the TMC workers organized an assistance drive for the 100-day job scheme at Nazranapur village in Raninagar.

Some Congress workers taunted them from the grocery shop of their fellow, Enamul Mondal. TMC workers confronted them soon. This led to an altercation resulting into a clash. A TMC worker, Bajlur Rahaman, was injured. He was admitted to a hospital.

The Congress workers escaped meanwhile. Later TMC workers dragged Enamul out of his shop and beat him. Enamul was later found lying unconscious with injuries.

His wife Alia Bibi said, "We rescued and admitted him to Godhanpara rural hospital but his condition worsened. He was later shifted to Murshidabad Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to injuries late at night.”

She added, “We want justice and exemplary punishment of my husband's killers, Bajlur Rahaman, Mujibur Rahaman, Tutul Sheikh and others." Congress and TMC lodged FIRs against each other at Raninagar police station.