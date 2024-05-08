Congress Leader Vadde Yellaiah’s Body Found After 20 Days

Suryapet: The body of Suryapet rural bloc Congress committee president Vadde Yellaiah, 58, missing since April 18, was discovered near Bandipalem in Jaggaiahpet mandal, Andhra Pradesh's NTR district.

Yellaiah went to Jaggaiahpet to assist a woman with a financial matter on April 18 and had been missing since then. A resident of Yerkaram village in Suryapet mandal, his disappearance prompted his family to file a complaint with the Jaggaiahpet police.

Police sources revealed that three suspects, including one from the victim's hometown, were detained and interrogated. Initially claiming to have disposed of Yellaiah's body in the Bay of Bengal, their story was debunked after a police investigation in Visakhapatnam. Subsequent interrogation led to the revelation that they had buried Yellaiah's body in a forest near Bandipalem. Police recovered Yellaiah's decomposed body and conducted a post-mortem examination at the site before transporting it to Yerkaram in Suryapet district, escorted by relatives.

Tension ran high in Yerkaram upon the body's arrival, prompting a heavy police presence to forestall any unrest. Followers of Yellaiah retaliated by attacking the homes of the suspects on May 5, causing property damage.

Yellaiah had previously been associated with the CPI (ML-Jana Shakthi) before joining the Congress.