Class X Student Dies of Cardiac Arrest in Kadapa district

Anantapur: A Class X student died of cardiac arrest at Korrapadu village in Raju Palem mandal of Kadapa district. The student was Likhita, aged 15.

Likhita appeared for the first day’s examination on Monday, had her lunch in the residential school and was continuing her studies for the next examination. She experienced chest pain and fell unconscious.

The co-students alerted the school management. Primary health care was provided to her before she was moved to a hospital in a serious condition.

The doctor at the local hospital said the student was “brought dead.” The girl was believed to have suffered a cardiac attack.

“Likhitha was active in academic studies but anxiety and stress related to the annual public examinations might have caused her harm. She never complained of any health issue during her stay in the school,” the authorities said.

Cardiac arrests have been alarmingly rising after the Covid19 season. Post-Covid health issues are having an adverse impact on the students and youths for the past two years. This was the death of an SSC student due to cardiac arrest in the region, though several youths have died in such situations in recent times.

General physician Dr Ravi Srinivas opined the students should avoid taking mental pressure at the time of examinations. The school and college authorities must be mindful of its repercussions. Students should be on a proper diet during exam times, he said.

Senior psychiatrist Dr E. Prabhakar said, “Students should not be put under pressure and remain in pleasant climatic conditions either at homes or in hostels.”