Clash erupts between Congress workers and police in Odisha; several injured

Bhubaneswar: Several people, including police personnel and journalists, were injured on Thursday as a protest led by the Congress party in Odisha turned violent outside the State Assembly. The agitation, aimed at drawing attention to rising incidents of violence against women and children, witnessed dramatic scenes as Congress workers clashed with the police.

Hundreds of Congress activists, led by Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, attempted to storm the Assembly premises, breaching multiple barricades at Bhubaneswar’s Lower PMG Square. The situation quickly escalated into a pitched battle, prompting the police to resort to a lathi charge and teargas shelling.

A television journalist, Prabhat Bisoi of OTV, sustained serious injuries after being struck on the head by a chair allegedly hurled by an agitator. Bisoi, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to Capital Hospital for immediate medical attention. Several other journalists and camera persons were also reportedly injured or had their equipment damaged in the chaos.

According to Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, at least 15 police personnel were injured, with four of them sustaining serious injuries. “Despite prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita being in place, protesters attempted to force their way into the Assembly premises,” Meena said. Additional Commissioner of Police Narasingha Bhol confirmed that police forces were compelled to act when the situation spiraled out of control.

The Congress party had earlier announced plans to gherao the Assembly during the ongoing Budget Session, accusing the state government of inaction over increasing crimes against women and children. The party also staged an overnight sit-in protest from Tuesday, culminating in Thursday’s demonstration.

Tensions peaked after speeches by senior Congress leaders, following which a section of the crowd turned unruly. Protesters reportedly threw stones, eggs, and chairs at the security personnel, prompting a strong police response.

The police later detained several senior Congress leaders, including OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, All India Congress Committee (AICC) Odisha in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu, and MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, in an effort to bring the situation under control.

Despite the chaos, Congress workers remained defiant, with party sources indicating that protests would continue until their demands for enhanced women’s safety measures are addressed.