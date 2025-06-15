Clash Breaks Out Between Meitei-Kuki Communities Over Farmland In Imphal East of Manipur

Guwahati: Tension prevailed in trouble-torn Manipur on Sunday after a clash broke out between Meitei and Kuki villagers over an attempt to plough a paddy field in Sadu Lampak, near a Kuki village in bordering area of Imphal East district.

Police said that a group of Meitei farmers from Leitanpokpi went with tractors to plough their farmland which was opposed by Kuki villagers. The police said that some Kuki villagers objected, claiming the field did not belong to the farmer. Soon, Meitei residents from a nearby village also arrived, escalating the tension.

The clash broke out around 10 am. The security forces fired some rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the mob which engaged into a clash starting from stone pelting to attacking each other with sharp weapons.

Security forces, including teams led by the additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Imphal East and central paramilitary personnel, were present at the spot. “Security forces have been deployed to get the situation under control. Additional reinforcements led by the district superintendent of police (SP) are on the way as a precautionary measure,” police said.

Informing that videos of the clash were circulated on social media, police said, “There were videos of Kuki villagers allegedly stopping Meitei farmers from cultivating the land and videos of villagers from both sides pelting stones and slingshots.”

Meanwhile authorities have appealed that they should not believe unverified rumours being circulated by some vested interest groups to create unrest.

Security sources said that additional reinforcements have already been rushed to the area to pacify the situation.