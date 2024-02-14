City Man Duped of Rs 95 Lakh by Cyber Fraudsters

A city man became the latest victim of cyber fraudsters and lost Rs 98 lakh after receiving a call from a person claiming to be from a multinational courier company about a parcel containing drugs that was booked in his name.

The caller advised the shell-shocked victim to pay money to hush up the case. Believing the fraudsters, the victim transferred the money. On realising he had been duped, he lodged a complaint with the cybercrime wing.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Hyderabad Cybercrime ACP Siva Maruthi said, “Soon after realising that he was conned, the victim reported the matter on toll-free number 1930 and filed a complaint. We contacted Punjab National Bank and seized Rs 86 lakh and froze other accounts and secured Rs 5 lakh.”

In an earlier instance, another man from the city lost Rs 3.2 crore in the same manner.

Explaining the modus operandi of the fraudsters, the ACP said, "It typically starts with the victim receiving a call claiming to be from the courier company. The scammers use various tactics to trick people into believing that they have a package awaiting delivery. Once they gain the victim's trust, they attempt to steal personal information or money from them.”

A common tactic used in these scams is to claim that the package being delivered contains illegal contraband. The scammers may tell the victim that the package has been intercepted by police or customs officials and they need to pay a fee or provide personal information to avoid legal trouble. Alternatively, they may threaten the victim with arrest or prosecution if they do not comply with their demands.”

To make it sound genuine and convincing, they often use fake email addresses, phone numbers and even websites and official logos, Maruti added.

“In Hyderabad alone, we get reports of up to 15 such cases every day. We urge people to call 1930 immediately after they lose money. Reporting the crime within two hours is crucial to freeze money. After that time-frame, the chances of recovering the money are near zero,” the ACP explained.

Meanwhile, cyber expert Anil Rachamalla said "cybercriminals often use trusted brands to deceive victims into disclosing sensitive information or installing malware. It's crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and verify the legitimacy of any unexpected communications, which can be done by independently contacting the supposed sender using contact information obtained from official sources, such as the company's website or customer services. They should report such unsolicited calls to the police immediately.”