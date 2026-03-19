CIK Cracks Major International Cyber Fraud Racket In Srinagar

Srinagar : In a significant breakthrough, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the specialised investigative arm of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, has dismantled a highly sophisticated international cyber‑fraud network operating out of Srinagar. The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals and the exposure of a fully digital scam ecosystem involving transactions running into crores, officials confirmed.

According to officials, CIK–CID had been receiving multiple technical and credible inputs indicating the presence of covert call centres engaged in online fraud targeting both foreign and local nationals. Acting swiftly, CIK formed specialised teams comprising technical experts and field operatives. These teams conducted extensive surveillance, digital intelligence gathering, and verification across several locations. Their efforts ultimately pinpointed a major operational hub in the Industrial Area of Rangreth, Srinagar.

Building on this intelligence, CIK teams launched coordinated raids across different parts of the city. During these operations, seven suspects were apprehended, and a substantial cache of digital and communication equipment was seized. The recovered items included 13 mobile phones, nine laptops, VoIP systems, SIM cards, networking devices, and various digital storage media. Among the seized devices were high‑end gadgets such as two iPhone 17s, three iPhone 16s, two iPhone 10s, two iPhone 11s, a Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, a Redmi 11T G5, a Nazro 50A, a Redmi Note 7 Pro, an Apple iPad, three Dell laptops, four HP laptops, and two Apple MacBooks.

Investigators revealed that the accused had set up an unregistered, covert call‑centre infrastructure powered by VoIP‑based systems. This allowed them to generate international virtual numbers, mask their true location through server routing and spoofing techniques, and impersonate legitimate service providers. International calls were routed through this setup, while a fake YahooMail.com website and Google advertisements were used to lure potential victims.

The racket operated by targeting individuals across multiple countries through organized call operations and phishing‑based online advertisements. When a victim clicked on one of these ads, a toll‑free number appeared—directly controlled by the suspects. The callers then manipulated unsuspecting individuals into sharing sensitive banking and personal information. The stolen funds were transferred into various accounts, including mule accounts and cryptocurrency wallets, primarily USDT. The proceeds were layered, converted, and withdrawn digitally to obscure their origins. Notably, investigators emphasised that no cash transactions were involved, underscoring the entirely digital and highly sophisticated nature of the operation.



Officials stated that the seized devices contain extensive incriminating evidence, pointing to a well‑organised and technologically advanced criminal network. A case has been registered under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.