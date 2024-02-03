CID Rewards Officials: 39 Convictions in Sexual Offences

HYDERABAD:Around 37 cases related to sexual offences, which were monitored by the state CID, got conviction and 39 accused were awarded imprisonment. This was largely because the sexual offence module of women safety closely monitored the trail of the most heinous cases against women and children.

Additional DGP (CID) Shikha Goel said that eight accused were served life imprisonment while the remaining 29 cases received diverse convictions, including a 30-year sentence, two 25-year sentences, 15 got 20-year sentences, a 10-year sentence, 10 with less than three years, while two cases received social punishment and fine.She said that efforts of the investigation officers, public prosecutors and court duty officers (CDOs) were instrumental in achieving life convictions in the disposed POCSO cases. A WhatsApp group ensures continuous monitoring of the progress of each case, facilitating coordination among CDOs, IOs and special PPs.

Meanwhile, in recognition of their commitment, the officers involved in the disposal of these cases in which life convictions were awarded. were honoured at a function organised by the women safety wing here on Saturday