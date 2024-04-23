Chilli Powder Spread on Bride’s Relatives, Bride Dragged From Marriage Venue

Kakinada: The kin of the bridegroom were attacked by relatives of the bride at Kadiyam village in East Godavari district at a marriage event in the early hours of Sunday.

The parents of the girl were not in a mood to go ahead with the marriage event. They made an attempt to foil the ceremony by throwing chilli powder into the eyes of the bride and dragging her away from the marriage venue. Police intervened.

According to South Zone DSP Ambika Prasad, Gangavaram Sneha (22) of Gudiganur village in Chagalamarri mandal of Nandyal district and Bathina Venkata Nandu (23) of Kadiyam village fell with love while they were studying a veterinary diploma course at SS and N College in Narasaraopet.

The couple, on their own, performed the marriage in the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on April 13. Later, they approached the Suryaraopet police station in Vijayawada to seek protection.

The police summoned the families of the bride and the bridegroom.

Meanwhile, the bridegroom's parents said they wanted to perform the marriage as per tradition and customs. The bride invited her parents for the marriage.

The bride’s mother Gangavaram Padmavathi and her relatives Gangavaram Charan kumar, Chandu and another relative Nakka Bharat attended the marriage.

While the marriage ceremony was progressing, the bride’s relatives were seen dragging the girl from the marriage venue to take her along with them. The bridegroom’s relatives tried to prevent them. In a huff, the bride’s relatives spread chilli powder on them.

In this process, a clash erupted between both the families. Each side threw chairs and bottles at the other side.

Both families later went to the Kadiyam police station and lodged complaints. SI Nagadurga Prasad gave counselling to the two families. Bride Sneha lodged her own complaint at the Kadiyam police station, following which a case was registered against her relatives.