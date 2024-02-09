Child kidnap cases worrying parents in Nizamabad, Kamareddy districts

Nizamabad: The series of child kidnap cases in undivided Nizamabad district are worrying the locals. Within a week, four children were kidnapped from various places in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts.

Of these four cases, three children have been rescued. Hints are that a few couples and women are behind these kidnappings.

Police sounded an alert over the kidnaps and urged families to be careful about the safety of their children.

Police rescued seven-year-old Mohammad Mihaz of Malapally in Nizamabad from the kidnappers. The boy was abducted by a gang, which went on to sell the boy in Hyderabad for Rs 3 lakh. Police special teams arrested the accused within four days of the kidnap and restored the boy to his parents on Feb 4.

In Armoor bus stand, a woman kidnapped 7-year-old Gagan Siddarth Tej and boarded a Metpally-route RTC bus.

The accused quietly separated the boy from his parents while they were busy boarding a bus in Armoor bus stand. The boy is a native of Mendora village.

When the boy started crying while he was sitting with an ‘unknown’ woman in the bus, co-passengers suspected foul play. They handed over the boy and the woman to the Kammarpally police station.

Similarly, a one and a half year-old boy was kidnapped from the lap of his mother after an unknown couple offered toddy to the mother. When the mother was in a drunken state, the couple kidnapped the boy.

The police traced the boy later, near the flood flow canal at Palem crossroads in Morthad mandal on February 5.

In the latest incident, a-four-year old boy, Lokesh of Sangameshwara colony in Banswada town, was kidnapped on Friday.

A gang of women was behind the kidnap. Following a complaint from the parents of the boy, police verified the CCTV footage of nearby areas of Sangameshwara colony and noticed three women taking the boy away.

Meanwhile, some people thrashed three persons at Navipet on Friday, suspecting them as child kidnappers. After verifying the credentials of the three, the police identified them as brick kiln workers at Mahantham village.