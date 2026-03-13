Chemical Used to Make ‘Meow Meow’ Added to List of Controlled Substances

A chemical named 2-Bromo-4-Methylpropiophenone has been added to India’s list of controlled substances, following a notification from the centre to amend the NDPS (Regulation of Controlled Substances) Order, 2013.

The chemical is known to be used by drug cartels to manufacture mephedrone - a synthetic stimulant drug also known as meow meow and drone in the market.

India’s anti-narcotics officials have noted an increasing pattern of mephedrone being present in drug busts. In 2019, a total of 57.69 kgs were recovered nationwide, which increased to 235 kg in 2020 and 3,652 kg in 2022. In 2024, a total of 3,558.85 kg was seized in eight states, with 107.04 kgs recovered from Telangana.

Maharashtra topped the list with 2177.49 kgs, followed by 1079.13 seized in Madhya Pradesh.A recent media report cited an official saying that Mephedrone manufacturing laboratories have mushroomed in states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Telangana.

In 2024, a raid by the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau at Sri Yadadri Life Sciences in Yadadri-Bhongir district yielded 120 kg of mephedrone and ephedrine, both together worth around ₹24 crore.