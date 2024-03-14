Chatbot 94406 27057 To Take Complaints of Missing Mobiles

Vijayawada: People losing their mobile phones can now contact Chatbot WhatsApp number 94406 27057 immediately. Soon after a person does that, s/he will receive a Google link. On clicking this link, there will be a form that must be filled and submitted.

“This will help police in tracing the whereabouts of that mobile,” NTR Police Commissionerate DCPs Adhiraj Singh and K. Srinivasa Rao explained at a Mobile Recovery Mela organised at the Police Command Control Centre in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

On the occasion, police officials handed over ₹1 crore worth mobiles to 628 persons who had lost their mobile phones during the past year. Scores of victims reached the Police Command Control Centre, as Cybercrime police officials had informed them about their missing phones having been traced.

Adhiraj Singh and Srinivasa Rao recalled that earlier, police had recovered 300-odd mobile phones worth Rs 50 lakh and handed them over to their owners. They said Chatbot service is more useful in locating the missing mobiles. The officers asked people to use this service in case they lose their mobiles.

Cyber Cell ACP S.D. Tejeswara Rao and inspectors K. Sivaji and P. Satyanandam were among those present at the recovery mela.