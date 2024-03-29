Chaddi Gang Strikes at Will, Police Remain Clueless

Hyderabad: Recent incidents involving the notorious chaddi gang have left residents in Miyapur and Nizampet on the edge as the perpetrators remain elusive.

Around 10 days back, thieves made good with Rs 7.8 lakh from a private school and the police are clueless about the burglars.

Police sources said that after gathering information about the potential target, and armed with meticulous planning, the gang strikes at night and escapes with money and valuables.

The gang members use a code language, often consisting of single or double digit numbers, written on the walls of the targeted establishments. This ‘communication’ allows them to coordinate their activities without raising any suspicion, pointed out a reliable source.

The gang members initially stay on the outskirts of the city. After the operation, they move from the temporary accommodation to avoid the police.

Each member is assigned a specific role to ensure fool-proof execution of the theft, the source added.

Most members of the gang come from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Once they achieve their goal, they retreat to their native places, said Miyapur inspector V. Durga Ramalinga Prasad.

A central leader within the gang assigns tasks and coordinates their activities, he added.

“I advise everyone to exercise caution when allowing strangers into their homes and to be wary of delivery or marketing people, as they may be attempting to gain entry for reckie purposes. Do not hesitate to verify their credentials or refuse entry if you have any doubts,” said Madhapur DCP Dr G. Vineeth.

He added "As the chaddi gang continues to pose a threat to our communities, it is crucial for residents to remain vigilant. They should install security systems like CCTV cameras and burglar alarms, and ensure that all entry points are properly secured.”

The Chaddi gang has struck twice in Nizamapet, and once in Rajendranagar, Miyapur and Balnagar