C’garh: CAF commander hacked to death by Naxals

rabindra nath choudhury
18 Feb 2024 7:35 PM GMT
A commander of the Chhattisgarh Armed Forces (CAF) was hacked to death by Maoists in a local weekly market in Jaigur on Sunday. (Representational DC Image)
Raipur: A commander of Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) was on Sunday hacked to death by Maoists in a local weekly market in Jaigur under Kutru police station limits in Bastar in Chhattisgarh, police said.

According to the police, a CAF team led by commander Tejau Ram Bhuarya went to the local market to buy vegetables at around 9.30 am.

Two Maoists suddenly attacked Bhuarya with axes in the market and fled the spot.

The CAF commander died on the spot.

Security forces later launched a combing operation in the area to nab the killers.


