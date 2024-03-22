CBI seizes 25,000 kg of drugs at Vizag port

Visakhapatnam: In a major haul, the CBI detained a shipping container and seized suspected narcotics mixed with around 25,000 kg of inactive dried yeast from the Visakhapatnam container terminal on Tuesday. The incident came to light on Thursday after the CBI officials tested the cargo and confirmed the presence of drugs.

The seizure was carried out under ‘Operation Garuda’ following a tip-off from Interpol and with the assistance of Visakhapatnam police and the customs department.

The container was booked from Santos Port, Brazil for delivery at Visakhapatnam in the name of a Visakhapatnam-based private company. The shipper had declared that the container contained 1,000 bags of inactive dried yeast of 25 kg each.

The consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others.

The operation indicated involvement of an international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing it with other substances, commonly known as cutting agents.

“We are assisting CBI officials in locating the consignee and others involved in this international drug chain. So far no arrests have been made,’’ said Visakhapatnam police commissioner Dr Ravi Shankar.