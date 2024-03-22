CBI raids shrimp factory linked to drugs seizure

Visakhapatnam: Two days after the huge drugs seizure, the CBI sleuths on Friday conducted raids at the Sandhya Aqua Exports Pvt Ltd, located at Moolapeta in U Kothapalli mandal in Kakinada district on Friday.

It may be recalled that the container with over 25,000 kg of inactive dry yeast laced with narcotics, which was seized at the Visakhapatnam Container Terminal on Tuesday, had the name of Sandhya Aqua Exports Ltd, with its head office located in Lawson’s Bay in Visakhapatnam.

The sleuths along with forensic team members conducted day-long searches in the factory and interacted with the staff members, technical personnel and workers. The forensic team also collected samples at the Visakhapatnam Laboratory.

Sources said based on the report of the samples test, the CBI would file a fresh case and arrest the persons involved in the import of the drugs consignment. The company officials told reporters that they were importing inactive dried yeast for the first time from Brazil to use it as aqua feed in the shrimp farms.