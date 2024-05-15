CBI Arrests Midhani Official for Bribery

Hyderabad: The CBI on Tuesday arrested T. Janaki Rao, additional general manager at the Mishra Dhatu Nigam (Midhani) here, while taking a Rs 35,000 bribe from a contractor to forward his monthly bill for payment for pest control work. The CBI was acting on a complaint by N. Sreenivasa Reddy, managing director, Precision Fumigation Services, Mehdipatnam, on April 4. He had submitted a micro SD card containing the recordings of the conversation with the officer. The CBI said Rao had taken Rs 30,000 each on March 2 and March 3. 2024 from the complainant, through an employee A. Narayana and demanded another bribe.