Case against former cop for fatal road mishap on tank bund

Hyderabad: A day after a man died in a road accident on Tank Bund, Domalguda police registered cases against a retired additional superintendent of police Y. Vijay Kumar on charges of rash and negligent driving that had killed a two-wheeler rider. Police seized the car, which was being driven by the retired police officer when the mishap took place.

Domalguda inspector D. Srinivas Reddy said that Vijay Kumar lost control due to the heavy rain and hit the bike on which Kartheek and his friend were riding. Kartheek died on the spot.

The pillion rider lodged a complaint in which he stated that he and Kartheek, a resident of Nandanavanam colony, Karmanghat, were riding on a two wheeler (TS-07FP-8770) and they went to Kartheek’s uncle residence in Yousufguda, and from there they left for Amberpet, to the house of a kin of the complainant.

When the bike was near an ice-cream parlour on Tank Bund, the car (TS-10FA-5999) coming from the opposite direction collided with it. Kartheek, who sustained severe head injuries, was shifted to Gandhi General Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Based on the complaint, police have registered cases under section 304-A (Negligence driving) and 337(rash and negligent driving) of IPC.



