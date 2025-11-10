Car Explodes Near Red Fort

Reports have emerged of a car explosion near the Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening, prompting authorities to rush five fire tenders to the spot, an official said. Initial reports indicate that many people are feared injured in the incident.

Delhi Fire Services received a call regarding the explosion near Lal Qila Metro Station. "Nearby cars have also been affected," the official added.

The area has been cordoned off, and further details are awaited.









This is a breaking story. More to follow