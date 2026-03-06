Odisha: Car Carrying Liquor Plunges Into Canal During Police Chase

Bhubaneswar : A car allegedly transporting illegal country liquor plunged into a canal while attempting to evade a police patrol near Bata village in Jaleswar on State Highway 57 in Odisha’s Balasore district late Thursday night.

Police recovered eight sacks of country liquor from the vehicle, while the driver managed to flee and remains absconding.

According to police sources, a patrol team noticed the car moving suspiciously and signalled it to stop for inspection. However, the driver ignored the warning and sped away, prompting a brief chase.

During the pursuit, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle near Brahmanda. The car veered off the road and plunged into a nearby canal.

Taking advantage of the confusion following the accident, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot before police could apprehend him.

Police later found eight sacks containing country liquor inside the vehicle. The seized liquor has been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the vehicle is registered in West Bengal, raising suspicion that the consignment may have been part of an inter-state illegal liquor transport network.

Efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver and determine the source as well as the intended destination of the liquor. Police have initiated legal proceedings and intensified the search for those involved in the alleged smuggling operation.











