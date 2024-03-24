Calls of Tollywood producers, directors tapped under BRS rule

Hyderabad: During their probe into the D. Praneeth Rao snooping case, police learnt that some police officers had put the phones of over 10 top Tollywood film actresses and leading producers and directors. Investigation officials did not disclose on whose instructions the accused officers tapped the phones of Tollywood industry.

Sources said there was direct or indirect involvement of some of the police officers who reportedly extorted money from top Tollywood producers and directors by collecting their financial details through information collected from phone tapping.

A few accused police officers also tried to blackmail film actresses, the sources alleged. Police teams are also probing into the Tollywood industry phone tapping angle and are trying to get statements of the actress, producers and directors.